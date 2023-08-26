Training starts for Kalash youth

CHITRAL: A six-day training got underway for Kalash minority students in Chitral here on Friday. The Department of Minority Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has arranged the training. The participants include 80 Kalash minority students. The training will cover communication and leadership skills, entrepreneurship, CV making training, interviews, career counseling and preparation for competitive examinations. The organisers said the training programme would allow young people of the minority community to start professional life.

Earlier, the youth from the minority communities at various districts and regional headquarters in the province have been trained in these specific issues of expertise. Two-day trainings were arranged for Peshawar DI Khan, Kohat, Abbottabad and other areas which benefitted 632 students. Minority Youth Leadership Summit have been arranged as well under the programme. The summit will be held next week in Abbottabad for Hazara and Malakand regions.