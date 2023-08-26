Will finish voter lists, delimitation in tandem: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan building in Islambad. The News/Flie

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday assured Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) that the delimitation of constituencies and updating of electoral rolls will be simultaneously completed in the shortest-possible time to hold the general elections.

The PMLN’s six-member team floated proposals before the ECP for completion of the process of delimitation and updating of electoral rolls in the shortest-possible time. They also wanted a ban imposed on hate speech and an effective check on poll expenses. The six-member PMLN delegation comprised Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, Atta Tarar, Zahid Hamid and Asad Junejo.

The categorical assurance on delimitation and electoral rolls was given to the PMLN delegation here by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja at the Election Commission Secretariat as part of consultations on the roadmap for general elections.

During the meeting, the PMLN delegation contended that the CCI had unanimously approved the results of the census and its publication, as all the political parties had agreed that the 2023 elections will be held on the new census.

The delimitation schedule, they noted, issued by the ECP is in accordance with the Constitution and law. At the same time, they suggested that the process of renewal of electoral rolls should also be done along with the delimitation, so that the process of delimitation and renewal of electoral rolls was completed in a single phase and there was no delay in the conduct of elections. They suggested that the consultation process on the code of conduct should be revived to ban hate speeches, and only posters and stickers should be allowed to reduce the expenses of candidates.

Similarly, the PMLN team proposed that media campaign should be run by the party and that the candidate should not be allowed to run his media campaign. The delegation said that the ECP officers, district returning officers and returning officers should perform their duties impartially.

On this occasion, the chief election commissioner assured the delegation that the ECP would complete the work of delimitation and renewal of electoral rolls simultaneously in the shortest-possible time. He said the ECP would consult all the political parties as per the law on the model code of conduct and after that, it would be finalised.

The ECP assured the visitors that the elections would be transparent and fair and that all parties would get a level playing field. He said strict legal action will be ensured for violation of the code of conduct for which the monitoring wing has been further strengthened. On the issue of elections, the ECP and PMLN agreed to keep election expenses under control.

After the consultation, PMLN senior leader Ahsan Iqbal told the media that suggestions have been given to keep election expenses under control, and the ECP has agreed with their suggestion. He said proposals were given to the commission for transparency during different election phases and the ECP assured that it would discharge its duties in line with the Constitution and law for the early conduct of elections.

He said that after the approval of census by the Council of Common Interests, it is a constitutional and legal prerequisite to carry out delimitations for which the commission is constitutionally bound to ensure ‘one vote for one person’. He explained his party gave proposals for early completion of delimitations for holding of earlier electoral process.

Ahsan Iqbal said the commission should make the code of conduct effective to curtail poll expenses. The PMLN leader also said they drew the attention of the commission towards transparency in elections, contrary to the 2018 elections when RTS was ‘misused’. He added the commission assured them that an automatic system was being worked out to monitor elections as well as compilation of results to ensure transparency and to address the complaints.

Azam Nazir Tarar said that the ECP should complete the process of delimitation 15 to 20 days before announcing the election schedule. A new voters list can be compiled alongside, and the election schedule can be issued by completing the delimitation of constituencies by November, according to the Constitution and law. He said that the ECP responded positively to PMLN proposals.

To a question, Tarar said that the meeting of the US Ambassador with the Election Commission officials was of a different matter. Elections are our internal matter, he added.