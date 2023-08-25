Balochistan CM congratulates Team Pakistan on victory against Afghanistan

QUETTA: Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to Team Pakistan on their victory against Afghanistan in a thrilling cricket match, says a press release.

He commended the team’s exceptional performance and unwavering spirit, acknowledging their remarkable display of skill and resilience that posed a formidable challenge to the Afghan team.

“I am delighted to congratulate Team Pakistan on their historic victory,” said chief minister.

“Their performance was truly exceptional, and they have made the entire nation proud. I commend their dedication and hard work, and I am confident that they will continue to achieve great things in the future. In light of this momentous achievement, the Balochistan government is delighted to extend an invitation to the team to join us in Quetta for a grand celebration of Pakistan’s triumphant win.”

“We would be honored to host Team Pakistan in Quetta,” said chief minister. “This is a chance for us to come together as a nation and celebrate our shared love of cricket. I hope that the team will accept our invitation and join us in Quetta for this special occasion.”

The Balochistan government is committed to promoting sports and providing opportunities for young people to excel in their chosen fields. This invitation to Team Pakistan is a testament to our commitment to supporting cricket and celebrating the successes of our national team.