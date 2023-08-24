Reforms improved KP police show: IGP

NOWSHERA: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that after organising the CTD in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the department had gained success in several high-profile terrorism cases and it also helped restore order in the province.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration ceremony of the Command and Control Centre and Ababeel Force in Nowshera Police Lines, the IGP said that due to better policing and role of CTD, incidents of street crime, as well as attacks on police stations, outposts, and mobile vans, have decreased significantly.

Regional Police Officer, Mardan range, Muhammad Suleman Khan, DPO Nowshera Nasir Mehmood, Director Public Relations KP Police Shahzada Kokab, and ASP Muhammad Haleem also spoke on the occasion. Besides others, SP Investigation Alamzeb Khan Director School of Explosive Handling Syed Kamal Hussain Shah were also present

“In order to prevent terrorism and ensure the protection of life and property of people, the CTD and general police force have been equipped with modern weapons,” said Akhtar Hayat.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had saved the province from major disasters by giving their own lives in the line of duty.

“Ababeel Force has been established in urban areas to prevent street crime and protect the lives and property of people. Elite Force has also been deployed while intelligence and Special Branch Police are playing a very important role and we have increased their manpower to benefit the district police officers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the IGP also visited Mardan district and inaugurated Baghdada police post.

The IG Police inspected various parts of the police post and appreciated the quality of construction work.

Talking to the media, Akhtar Hayat Khan said that reforms were underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to enable it to deal with the challenges of the modern era.

Modern scientific instruments are being provided to the investigation staff to make the investigation process more efficient, he added.

He added that the police post, consisting of 13 marlas land, had cost Rs5.66 million, which includes Hawalat log room, two barracks, in-charge room, Koth and two washrooms.

Akhtar Hayat said that Mardan had been divided into three divisions to make the police monitoring system effective in view of the increasing population of Mardan and appointed SP level officers in two of them while another SP would be appointed soon.

He said that the command and control system would help in crime control and early tracing of incidents.

The IGP termed technology-based policing as the need of the hour and said that not only better results are being achieved with the use of modern technology, but new dimensions are also being introduced through this process.