PTI rejects Qureshi’s arrest, trial by special court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) activists wave party flags during a rally in Peshawar. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Core Committee Monday discussed President Dr Arif Alvi’s tweet concerning the ratification of ‘draft amendments’ to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act and rejected the law ministry’s notification to set up a special court to try cases under the Official Secrets Act.

Despite the president’s clear stance, the meeting expressed serious concern over the appearance of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the special court and in-camera hearing. It noted that the legislative process on any issue was not complete without the president’s approval.

In the first round of legislation, the forum, in its meeting, said applying the principle of ‘automatic approval’ to the bill without the approval of the president was a clear deviation from the constitution and rules and regulations, whereas in the second round of legislation, ‘automatic approval’ applies 10 days after approval from the joint session of parliament and being sent to the president for ratification.

“Drafts of amendments to the Army Act and The Official Secrets Act were sent to the President on August 8. And, after the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9 on the recommendation of the prime minister, the parliament became incomplete for approval of both the amendment bills,” it contended.

The meeting maintained that the issuance of notification of the amended drafts as a result of the president’s clear refusal and disobedience was a serious mockery of the constitution and law, condemnable and a crime.

The sole purpose of intensifying reprisals against PTI on the bill of unapproved laws, it noted, was to crush the future of Imran Khan and his party.

“We will approach the Supreme Court to resolve this serious constitutional and state crisis and take a strict action against those responsible,” it resolved.

The committee also strongly condemned the FIA for the illegal arrest of Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the alleged mistreatment meted out to him during custody. It also discussed various aspects of hearing the appeal of Imran Khan against his conviction in the Toshakhana case in the Islamabad High Court on August 22. The legal team will fight their case vigorously, hoping that the process of revenge and discriminatory enforcement of the law will end and justice will be provided, it said. The meeting also reviewed the continuation of ‘worst retaliatory actions’ against the PTI workers and leaders. The core committee members strongly condemned the sealing of PTI leader Usman Dar’s house and factory once again in violation of the court’s orders. “We strongly condemn naked state aggression against veteran parliamentarian Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak and his family in south Punjab,” it said.

The core committee also reiterated its demand for a highly empowered judicial commission to investigate the cipher issue. It agreed not to accept unconstitutional attempts to hold elections beyond 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly. The PTI’s organizational issues were also reviewed along with the strategies seeking the release of all the imprisoned leaders and workers as well as to deal with serious political challenges.