Two prisoners die in hospital

LAHORE: Two prisoners died in jail hospitals separately here on Sunday. A prisoner of the Camp Jail died in the hospital. The prisoner was identified as Jumma Khan. He was shifted to the hospital due to his worsening condition where he expired. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old prisoner of Kot Lakhpat Jail died in the hospital due to medical complications. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.

Girl shot at, injured: A 23-year-old girl was shot at and wounded near Shadiwal Chowk Sattukatla on Sunday. The girl identified as 'F' was on her way along with her brother on a bike when some identified persons shot at and wounded her and rode away from the scene. The injured girl was admitted to hospital where her condition was said to be out of danger.

Body found: The body of a 35-year-old man was found in the canal in the limits of Muslim Town police on Sunday.

Some passersby spotted the body of a man floating in the canal and informed the police. The deceased, yet to be identified, was clad in shalwar kameez. The body was shifted to the morgue.