Man arrested over alleged fraud

MARDAN: Local police have arrested a social media activist for allegedly swindling a man of money, police sources said. Hussainullah, a resident of Gulibagh, submitted an application with the local police, stating that Aman, a resident of Sultanabad, took Rs200,000 from his uncle Mahboob, a resident of Peshawar currently working in the UAE.

He added that the accused told Mahboob that he would spend the money on the treatment of police constable Hussain Shah, a poor man suffering from kidney disease.He stated that his uncle also owed Rs70 million to a person in Karachi in connection with a business. He stated the mentioned accused (Aman) promised his uncle that he would help resolve his business issue too.

He added that later on the accused contacted his uncle and told him that he had had gifted a costly mobile phone to an officer to help resolve his business issue and his uncle later paid him the money for it.

He stated in his application that the accused had received millions of rupees from his uncle on different pretexts.On the complaint of Hussainullah, Hoti Police Station registered a case against the accused and arrested him afterwards.