Jamrud police urged to recover captive

JAMRUD: An area resident has demanded police to recover his brother from kidnappers, as he said the captive is a heart patient. Daval Khan Zakhakhel, while speaking to the media, said that his brother Zangal Khan had been abducted by a gang from Zakhakhel Bazaar for ransom, and later handed over to another group of kidnappers.

He said that the kidnapper had insisted on a significant ransom in exchange for releasing his brother. However, due to his disadvantaged circumstances, he is unable to meet their demands.