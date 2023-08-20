Khattak says Imran followed someone else’s agenda

Former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — AFP/File

NOWSHERA: Holding former prime minister Imran Khan solely responsible for the May 9 mayhem, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTIP) Pervez Khattak on Saturday said he parted ways with Niazi after coming to know that he was following someone’s else agenda.

Addressing the maiden public meeting of his newly-formed political party here, he said that he was a politician whose aim was to serve the people and not to bring about a revolution by taking on the country’s army.

Former chief minister and PTIP vice-chairman Mahmood Khan, Secretary Information Ziaullah Bangash and other party leaders also addressed the gathering.

Pervez Khattak, who served as the federal minister for defence for almost four years, said that Imran Khan did not have any vision. “Even a man like me could not understand him and we could not deliver during our government at the Centre,” he admitted.

He said that it was Imran Khan who instigated the PTI workers to attack the army installations and government buildings.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI workers used abusive language against other people, adding that Imran Khan had not trained his workers. He added that it was the responsibility of political parties’ leadership to groom their workers.

He distanced himself from the May 9 vandalism and maintained that he had time and again advised former prime minister Imran Khan to develop positive thinking.

Khattak maintained that the May 9 attacks were carried out under a well-conceived conspiracy to undermine the army.

He said he had tried time and again to persuade Imran Khan to avoid confronting the military and go for polls, but to no avail.

Pervez Khattak, who also served as the KP chief minister from 2013 to 2018, said that he would wipe out the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from political landscape in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.