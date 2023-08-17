Police officers awarded

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday awarded police officers and jawans for showing bravery and showing excellence in their respective fields.
The police chief praised the bravery of the officers and junior cops who despite many challenges exhibited extraordinary bravery and repulsed many attacks and busted several gangs.
Those awarded include Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Malik Habib, Constable Sajjad Khan, Riffatullah, Adil, Said Nawab, Usman, Muntazir, Ziaullah, DSP Mukhtiarullah, DSPZahoorRehman, SI Nisar Ahmad, SI Hafeez and others.
