Wahab announces retirement from international cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a 15-year career.

The 38-year-old speedster, known for his fiery deliveries and match-turning performances, has decided to hang up his international boots while continuing his presence in franchise cricket across the globe. His illustrious international career spanned 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is, in which he amassed an impressive total of 237 wickets. Wahab's journey commenced in 2008 with his debut against Zimbabwe.

In Test cricket, Wahab's left-arm wizardry yielded 83 wickets, while he left an indelible mark with 120 wickets in the ODIs. His prowess was equally evident in the T20I format, where he had 34 dismissals.

Wahab's pivotal role in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup saw him shine at the three most recent editions. A standout performance during the semifinal clash against arch-rival India in the 2011 tournament stands as a testament to his remarkable abilities, as he clinched an unforgettable five-wicket haul in the high-stakes encounter.

“I have been contemplating my retirement plans for the past two years, with 2023 as my target to bid adieu to international cricket. Today, I am more convinced than ever that I have dedicated myself to my country and the national team to the fullest. Representing Pakistan on the international stage has been an honour and privilege."

“Right now, Pakistan has a world class pace attack comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and that’s why I decided to retire from international cricket. I have served my country and the national team in the best possible manner,” he told reporters. Wahab said that he enjoyed his international career very much. “My fiery spell in the 2015 World Cup against Australian allrounder Shane Watson was a memorable one. It is also an honour to be placed second most successful bowler of Pakistan in World Cup matches after legendary pacer Wasim Akram,” he added.

When asked about his time with different captains, Wahab said he played under several top skippers including Misbahul Haq, Shahid Afridi, M Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed but he enjoyed his association with Sarfraz a lot more than others.

Acknowledging Wahab's significant contributions, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, lauded his remarkable impact on the cricketing world. "Wahab Riaz's fast bowling has been a force to be reckoned with, leaving an indelible mark on cricket fans across the globe.