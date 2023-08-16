Orthoscopy clinic opens at Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated orthoscopy and support clinic at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Tuesday.

He participated as a special guest in a ceremony organised by Fatima Jinnah Medical University for nomination of Prof Balqees Shabbir for Presidential Award and for honouring Prof Kamran Khalid as best teacher from HEC. On this occasion, Fatima Jinnah Medical University VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Registrar Prof Muhammad Nadeem, Deans, Professors, MS Dr Aamir Saleem and faculty members were present.

Minister Dr Javed Akram said that the best medical facilities are being provided to the patients coming to the Orthopedic Department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The opening of the Ortho and Support Clinic at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is very welcome, he said. FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that according to the vision of the health minister, the degree programme in health information was being started.

Minister stresses biometric attendance in hospitals Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has directed that biometric attendance by the staff should be ensured at district and tehsil headquarters hospitals in the province and salary of the non-compliant officials may be deducted to discourage absenteeism.

While addressing a meeting of Medical Superintendents of DHQs here on Tuesday, the minister said that the main purpose of government hospitals was to treat the patients and not to give employment to those who shirk their work. There will be no relaxation for non-working employees, he warned. The minister directed that lists of medicine available in hospitals should be prominently displayed for the information of patients and their attendants. These lists should be displayed in emergency, outdoor and indoor departments, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that procedure for hiring services of anesthesiologists has been simplified for district headquarters hospitals.