‘Agreement’ on Domki’s name as caretaker Balochistan CM

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, the nominated caretaker chief minister can be seen in this picture. — Geo Urdu/File

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition Malik Sikandar have agreed to nominate Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki as the caretaker chief minister, reports Geo News citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Domki called on the caretaker Prime Minister at the PMO along with Jam Kamal. Domki belongs to Lahri area of Balochistan. He is the son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki. His father remained a senator from 1975 to 1977. Earlier, opposition leader Malik Sikandar held discussions with Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo but a decision on the appointment could not be reached.