 
close
Tuesday August 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

FJMU professor honoured

By Our Correspondent
August 15, 2023

LAHORE:Professor Bilquis Shabbir, Chairperson of the Department of Medicine at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, has been nominated for the Presidential Medal for Excellence, a prestigious Civil Award that highlights her exceptional contributions. Prof Bilquis Shabbir, currently serving as the Acting Principal, Dean of Nursing, Director of Q-E-C, has received distinguished honor from government of Pakistan.