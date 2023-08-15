Services chiefs, armed forces felicitate nation on Independence Day

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs and Armed Forces have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the nation on 76th Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In a message released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the day reminds of the vision, fortitude and countless sacrifices which ancestors offered, to realise elders and great Quaid's dream of a free and independent country.

Thousands of sons’ of soil have laid down their lives for defence of the motherland and to preserve the cherished dream of freedom of our forefathers. "Let us all pledge that irrespective of the challenges we face today, we will preserve and strengthen the peace, societal harmony and unity among the nation. We will not let inimical forces to succeed, which are hell bent to create fissures and division among the Armed Forces and people of Pakistan," the ISPR said.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, with the support of nation, will always defend the territorial integrity and peace of the motherland and continue to serve the nation as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan, Insha Allah, it said.