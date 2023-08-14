Nation celebrates Independence Day today

People carry a giant Pakistani flag while watching ´Beating the Retreat´ ceremony on the eve of the country´s Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35km from Lahore on August 13, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani nation is brimming with excitement as it prepares to mark the 76th Independence Day on August 14 (today) with a variety of events and activities have been arranged across the country to pay tribute to the relentless struggle of forefathers and national heroes in their quest for a separate homeland.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in their messages, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

The day will commence with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital, accompanied by a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals. A moving moment will envelop the entire nation at 7:58 am as sirens resonate across the country, heralding the grand flag-hoisting ceremony at 8 am.

Mosques will reverberate with early morning prayers for prosperity, solidarity, and peace. Various public and private sector departments are geared up to host a range of special functions and activities, including seminars, discussions, photographic exhibitions, artistic displays of paintings and poetry, national song renditions and vibrant debate competitions.

The spotlight will be on recognizing the tireless contributions of Pakistan Movement leaders and the sacrifices made by national heroes. Streets and avenues of the federal capital, as well as other cities, would be turned into a sea of colours, adorned with flags, banners and buntings, creating an ambiance of festive jubilation.

Prominent public and private edifices are aglow with illuminations, commemorating this significant occasion.

The print and electronic media will spotlight the indelible contributions of Pakistan Movement heroes, paying homage to their extraordinary dedication.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police as well as provincial governments have finalised traffic management plan for convenience and safety of the general public.

Literary and cultural organizations have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange various programmes on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Similarly, private and public educational institutions will also hold different activities, including competitions, functions and sessions to educate students about the historical struggle behind the creation of Pakistan.

The capital city has turned into green and white colour with a large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, buntings, pin badges, toys and other decorative accessories that attract youngsters and children.

Since the Independence Day has assumed the shape of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the nation is celebrating the 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence today (August 14).

In his message for the Independence Day, he said on this auspicious occasion, he extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation including overseas Pakistanis.

“This day holds a special significance in our hearts, for this historic day saw an unprecedented freedom struggle culminating in the establishment of the State of Pakistan. Today, we pay rich tributes to the men, women and children who got together under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to struggle for the creation of a land they could call home,” he stated.

“In the process, they established a glorious example of commitment and devotion to the cause of Pakistan. I also take this opportunity to pay homage to the Quaid-e-Azam’s visionary leadership and other leaders without whom the dream of Pakistan could not see the light of day. The nation will eternally remain indebted to them for gifting us with the precious gift of freedom,” the PM said, adding the freedom struggle for a separate homeland represented an idea whose time had come; an idea rooted in self-assertion and hope of a better tomorrow.

It was for a country where our people could explore their potential and live a life in peace and prosperity in line with their glorious traditions, ethos, culture and values. The idea of Pakistan was much bigger than we can imagine, he maintained and added it was an aspiration, which was shaped by a fear of living under the majoritarian principle advocated by Congress.

There is no denying the importance of many milestones we have achieved in the last seven and a half decades, often against opposing circumstances. We have faced the worst natural disasters, conflicts and wars and always managed to build back better. All along the way, we have jealously guarded the gift of freedom that we so passionately prize.

As we celebrate the Independence Day, we stand in complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), who are waging a struggle for their right to self-determination. Pakistan remains committed to providing political, moral, and diplomatic support to them. Despite a four-year military siege and complete information blackout, the people of IIOJ&K have displayed remarkable resilience and defiance against the Indian oppressive apparatus.

We call upon the international community and human rights organisations to take note of the rights abuses in IIOJ&K. Our stance remains firm, advocating for a peaceful resolution of the dispute in line with the UN resolutions, recognizing the right of Kashmiri people to decide their own future through a free and fair plebiscite.

The spirit of independence continues to inspire Pakistanis to overcome challenges and work towards a nation that embodies the principles of justice, equality, and prosperity for all.

Meanwhile, former president and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari said that pledging loyalty to the Constitution means acknowledging the supremacy of the Parliament as the authentic court of the people.

“On the occasion of Independence Day, a pledge should be made to ensure the rule of the people according to the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan,” he said in a statement on the eve of Independence Day.

Zardari said today the leadership and workers of the PPP renew their pledge to make Pakistan a democratic and welfare state according to the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam, for which Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had fought for.

Zardari said that the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fulfilled the dream of Quaid-e-Azam in the form of 1973 Constitution.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Day is also the occasion to ask ourselves whether today’s Pakistan has succeeded in achieving all the goals that our founding fathers had set and dreamed of at the time of its establishment. “In the light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, we still have a long way to go and work hard to establish a strong federal democratic state and a society based on tolerance and equality,” he continued.

The PPP chairman said that his party is the true torchbearer of the ideology and principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was a unique democrat and statesman who believed in religious tolerance. “Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s gift of a unanimous constitution to the nation is a reflection of Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of the state of Pakistan and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought her entire life to free the country from dictatorship and protect the rights and freedoms of the people and embraced martyrdom during that struggle.”

Bilawal extended greetings to the nation on the Independence Day and expressed good wishes for all Pakistanis. He said that today is the day to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions who struggled for freedom under his leadership and made sacrifices. “August 14 symbolises making the impossible possible through peaceful political and democratic struggle,” he added.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.

In his message, released on Sunday, he expressed his warm felicitations to all fellow countrymen on the significant day. He acknowledged the immense blessing of freedom and expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for enabling the countrymen to breathe in the world as a sovereign nation.

The chief minister underscored the need to comprehend and uphold the intrinsic worth and honour of a nation that is free. He paid tribute to the countless Muslims who dedicated their lives to kindle the flame of liberation, as well as the venerable forebears of our liberated land.

Paying homage to the unparalleled valour of those who laid down their lives during the Pakistan Movement, he emphasised the significance of their sacrifice in pursuit of a peaceful nation. The CM called for introspection and learning from the past experiences to chart a promising path forward.

He stressed the imperative of adhering to the tenets of faith, unity, and organisation, with each individual playing an integral role in the nation’s advancement.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the shared responsibility of bequeathing a harmonious, robust, and flourishing Pakistan to the forthcoming generations. He underscored the pivotal role of exemplary unity and solidarity in confronting the challenges that lie ahead.

He called upon all citizens to renew their commitment to prioritise the nation’s growth over personal interests and collaboratively elevate the stature of Pakistan.