Clean water crisis

The people of Karachi are facing a critical shortage of basic necessities, including drinking water. Much of the water supplied to the city is not fit to drink, creating great difficulties for the residents of the city.
Karachi needs more clean water facilities but the Sindh government has failed to ensure such facilities. It is high time that the provincial government confronted this issue.
Sattar Samad
Karachi
