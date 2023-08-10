Transfer of vehicles: Excise Dept simplifies biometric procedure

LAHORE:Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has taken an important step to simplify the biometric procedure for transfer of vehicle in Punjab.

According to the spokesperson of the Excise Department, the provincial cabinet has approved the said amendments in the prevailing Motor Vehicles Rules. Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Director General Muhammad Ali in this regard told that the said amendments had been made after consultation with the representatives of Motor Dealers Association.

He said that earlier it was a condition for the transferer and transferee of the vehicle to get biometrics together and then the ownership of the vehicle was transferred, which caused some difficulties and other complications.

He said that now only the transferer of the vehicle would be able to apply for the transfer of vehicle through biometric process while from this date the transferee of the same vehicle has been given 30 days to complete the biometric process after paying the fee prescribed by the Punjab government.

Excise DG further said, "If the buyer does not get the biometric done within 30 days, he/she will have to pay a penalty of Rs10,000 every month along with the prescribed fee. If the biometric is not done for 120 days, a fresh biometric will have to be done with a full penalty of three months and the original fee," he explained. He said that under the second amendment, apart from the succession certificate, now the family registration certificate of Nadra will also be acceptable for registration or transfer of the vehicle. DG Excise said, ‘the officials of Motor Dealers Association are grateful to Punjab government’.