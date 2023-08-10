PTI officials from Hafizabad meet Aleem, join IPP

LAHORE:Various district officials of Tehreek-e-Insaf from Hafizabad visited Central Secretariat of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and called on President Abdul Aleem Khan where they announced joining IPP.

District Secretary of PTI Hafizabad Afzaal Ahmad Hanjara, Vice-President Rai Nawaz Kharal and Secretary Sikandar Hayat Tarar were among those who joined the IPP. Former Provincial Minister and Central Leader of IPP Mian Khalid Mehmood was also present on this occasion.

In his conversation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that we have come out with the mission of public service in very difficult time but every patriot will support us.

He added that we have given Party manifesto in which the welfare of workers and farmers is our first priority and they will be given maximum relief in electricity bill and minimum monthly salary. He said that if the economic conditions are good, the clouds of disappointment will automatically disappear and the country will be on the path of rapid development and prosperity. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he has full confidence in the masses and as soon as the election campaign starts, each drop will become an ocean and the IPP will achieve great success. He said that not only Punjab, but from the entire country important personalities are joining this Party and after Kasur, a large number of Central Leaders from Hafizabad district have joined IPP which is a good omen.

Afzaal Ahmad Hanjara, Raey Nawaz Kharal and Sikandar Hayat Tarar who joined the IPP thanked Aleem Khan and expressed their full confidence in Jahangir Khan Tareen and the party leadership.

They expressed their determination to work day and night for IPP in their respective areas and bring practical results in the general election.