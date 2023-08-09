Saudi vice minister calls on Hina Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereji called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar at the Foreign Office on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed regional and global issues.
Khar appreciated the Kingdom’s interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan and apprised the Saudi delegation of the constitution of a Special Investment Facilitation Council
(SIFC) to facilitate potential investments from GCC member states, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She also expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a long history of relations marked by mutual trust, understanding and close multifaceted cooperation.
