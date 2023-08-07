Delay in polls disastrous for Federation: Rabbani

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) outspoken Senator Raza Rabbani addresses a joint sitting of the Parliament. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Referring to speculations about the possibility of delay in the holding of general elections after the digital census approval, former chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani in the Senate Sunday warned that any such move would be disastrous for the federation.

On a point of public importance, he said that after the approval of the census by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), there were speculations that the elections will be delayed by at least 6-7 months, adding if the elections go beyond 60 or 90 days constitutional timeline, it would be a violation of the constitution.

Expressing solidarity with JUIF Senator Kamran Murtaza over his concerns on the census, Rabbani said he did not want to go into how CCI meeting took place and how approval was given to census but unfortunately, as consequence of that, it was being felt that the elections would be delayed.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should now shun silence and immediately come forward to explain how much time will be needed for delimitation. They must try their utmost to do the needful within 90 days so that polls are conducted on time,” he contended. Within 24 hours after the first ever digital census was approved, a key government ally party, JUIF Senator Kamran Murtaza from Balochsitan rose to allege that 6.4 million population of his province was shown less in the census and he termed it a bomb.

“While bowing out, this government has dropped another bomb. Thank you very much the government and the state for not tolerating increase of 7-8 seats of Balochistan and showing population of their own liking,” he charged.

He said it was very difficult that by inviting two caretakers chief ministers to the council, this matter was handled and the message of showing reduced population of Balochistan had not gone down well in the province, especially for those, who are convinced by political forces to return to democracy. Then, he staged a token walkout from the House and was followed by some other senators, belonging to the province. However, the law minister convinced him to return to the House afterwards.

Prior to that, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified that Maulana Asad Mahmood was present in the meeting in this regard. The census team had given a briefing for two hours, after which the decision was taken unanimously.

He said that the highest rate of population growth has been recorded in Balochistan which is 3.20 percent, the population of the province has increased, and according to the official results, the population of the province has reached 15 million.

Tarar said that the government has left the decision of delimitation to the Election Commission. There were two reasons for approving the census, most parties had reservations about the 2017 census and an agreement was reached that the next census would be digital.

The minister agreed with Rabbani that the Election Commission should issue a statement as to what would be their future course of action keeping in view Articles 51 and 224 of the Constitution. “All the parties in the allied government have the resolve that the elections should be held under the constitutional requirements as early as possible,” he emphasised.

Leader of the House and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar pointed out that Balochistan chief minister and JUIF’s Maulana Asad Mahmood were also present in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests.

All the details of the census have been sent to the provinces, he explained and said the census has been done after looking at the comprehensive record. He said for instance, a satellite image showed 2200 houses in a particular area and when physical work was done, they turned out to be merely 200 houses and hence the increase in population in that case was 9.09 percent.

He urged the JUIF senator to review realistically and that the approval was given after the provinces were satisfied. He also clarified the decision of this census was made by the previous regime and that the 2023 elections would be held on the basis of digital census.

“As much as Rs34 billion of the nation has been spent on this exercise. Have facts before you and if there is any discrepancy, it is your right to take it up,” he remarked.

Earlier, Saifullah Abro of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Sindh strongly protested over the arrest of his party chairman Imran Khan and called it a black day. He indirectly blamed PPP and PMLN for trampling the Constitution, the law and democratic norms. His party members had come to the House wearing black armbands.

He claimed there was no other example anywhere else of lawlessness that was unleashed in the country and asked what message they wanted to give to the world. Amid chants of shame, shame, he referred to the arrest of what he called the biggest leader of the largest political party.

PTI senator alleged that there was no precedence of any such verdict which was given without hearing the other side. He added the government that had flouted the apex court order on elections in Punjab was readily accepting a sessions court judge judgment.

He charged that PDM government believed that they would be able to contest elections only after Imran is disqualified and jailed. He alleged the written verdict was handed over to the sessions judge, who read it out and in return the prize, he received, was that he would be going to London for training in place of another judge.

“They are mistaken that they would win the elections, by pushing out Imran. People would throw you out. PTI chairman’s only crime is that he has challenged the 75-year-old system and this House should not remain silent on this matter,” he said. Later, PTI members walked out of the House in protest.

Responding to him, the law minister claimed that Imran had been convicted in a simple case, as he had submitted details of his assets, sold our purchased, in the tax returns, which are classified and could not be accessed, unless a court permits. But, he continued while filing his statements of assets in the Election Commission, as an MNA he concealed that information pertaining to Toshakhana gifts so that this information does not reach people for these details are made public.

The minister pointed out this theft was caught when the NA speaker sent a reference to the Election Commission and the commission under the law, disqualified him. “Then as per the law, this complaint was sent to the additional sessions judge, a trail was held, opportunity was given to Imran, who skipped hearing 37 times and when questions were put under 342 and both documents were seen juxtaposed, he was given punishment under the law,” he noted.

He said unlike Mian Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani, who were disqualified by the Supreme Court and did not have option of review or appeal, Imran has been convicted by a lower court, he may file an appeal in a high court or the Supreme Court.