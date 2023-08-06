Make Karachi clean again

Poor waste management is one of Karachi’s biggest problems. Proper waste disposal and collection systems are virtually non-existent, which leads to garbage piling up on the streets, vacant lots and other public areas. This uncollected waste then clogs drains and creates an awful stench, particularly after it rains. Organic waste is left to decay in the open, leading to the spread of disease and the entire city has begun to look quite unsightly.
The governments needs to address this problem by increasing the resources available to the waste-management authorities. This includes more staff to clean the streets and collect waste and more public bins where the people can dispose of their trash.
Meer Abdul Malik
Kech
