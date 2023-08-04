Former PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ijaz Butt passed away on Thursday morning at his residence. He was 85.

Ijaz, born in Sialkot on March 10, 1938, featured in eight Tests for Pakistan from 1959 to 1962. In 67 first class matches, he scored seven centuries and 12 fifties. He took 52 catches and had 20 stumping dismissals.

He remained the PCB chairman from 2008 to 2011. During his tenure as PCB head, Pakistan won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Ijaz Butt. “I had the privilege of knowing him personally and I have nothing but utmost respect for Mr Butt. “I offer my deepest condolences to Ijaz Butt’s family and friends, and assure them that he will always be remembered for the contributions he made to Pakistan cricket.”