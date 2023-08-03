Nawaz felicitates Talal on completing five-year disqualification term

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leader Talal Chaudhry. PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Quaid Nawaz Sharif Wednesday congratulated party’s former MNA Talal Chaudhry on the completion of his five-year disqualification sentence.

Nawaz in a tweet, termed Talal’s sentence “unjust,” and said, that false cases, punishments, disqualifications, and all forms of injustice have been endured by him and his party members with patience and steadfastness.

“I congratulate Talal Chaudhry for steadfastly serving the unjust 5-year disqualification sentence for contempt of court. I and my colleagues patiently endured the false cases, punishments, disqualifications and all kinds of oppression, but Pakistan suffered the punishment for these decisions based on injustice.

“These judgments of repression and injustice brought a flourishing Pakistan of 2017 to this point by 2022 that the poor people craved for two-time bread. If Allah Almighty gives another chance to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, we will make Pakistan even better than 2017,” Nawaz wrote on his Twitter handle.

Separately, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that both Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry were punished only because they were telling the truth at that time which was not acceptable to those who wanted to minus Nawaz Sharif from politics.

In a tweet, she congratulated both the PMLN leaders for emerging as real leaders.

“Both of them faced extremely unfavorable conditions but did not leave the path of truth nor did they leave the people of the constituency, and stood by their position, leadership and party,” she maintained.

She congratulated Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry and the people of their constituencies.

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court on August 2, 2018 had convicted Talal Chaudhry after finding him guilty of contempt of court.

He had been sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the court and imposed fine of Rs100,000 under Article 204 .

After being convicted by the top court, the PMLN former lawmaker stood ineligible to contest election for the next five years and hold public office.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice in February 2018 of his anti-judiciary remarks and later initiated contempt of court hearing against him.