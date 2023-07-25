Youth football tourney gets underway

MARDAN: The Provincial Youth Football Tournament started at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan as part of the second phase of the Mardan Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt Program.

The programme coordinator Arif Rawan inaugurated the tournament.Director Sports Dr. Farooq Hussain, Director Administration Dr. Idris, Director ORIC Dr. Tariq Mehmood and sports officials were present as well.

Arif Rawan was happy with the arrangements made by AWKUM for the football tournament. He said he would try to bring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan for the closing ceremony. Later, two matches were played on the football ground of the university.