ECP wants KP caretaker minister removed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Transport Minister Shahid Khattak. — KP Government Website

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday called on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan to remove caretaker provincial minister Shahid Khattak from the cabinet after he attended a public meeting. The commission has reiterated that all caretaker governments are bound to fully cooperate with the commission for free and fair elections in accordance with the law. “The commission cannot allow any caretaker government or caretaker minister to participate in any kind of election campaign,” a statement issued by the ECP said, adding that the commission had ordered the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remove Caretaker Minister Transport and Information Technology Shahid Khattak from the cabinet for addressing a public meeting.

KP caretaker minister Shahid Khattak said the ECP gave the decision without hearing him, according to Geo News.

At the same time, the commission has also decided that orders should be issued to the caretaker government of Punjab immediately that no official of the caretaker government, including ministers, is allowed to participate in any kind of political and election campaign. “This order should be strictly adhered to. In case of violation, immediate legal action will be taken. The election commission cannot allow any caretaker government or caretaker minister to participate in any kind of election campaign,” it said.