SCCI slams frequent hikes in power tariff

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has termed the frequent hikes in the power tariff as detrimental to the economy, businesses and industrial growth and asked the government to review the rates downwards.In a statement here on Friday, SCCI Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi said traders were suffering due to implementation of economic policies which he said were flawed.

He said the government had already added to the miseries of the trader community by levying additional taxes worth Rs438billion in the recent budget.The SCCI chief said KP was producing electricity at a low-cost but despite that the utility was unavailable to domestic, commercial and industrial.

“The cost of industrial production has increased massively after the ever-rising electricity tariffs which has led to inflation and hit the poor people hard. It has become difficult to run businesses and industries after paying heavy power tariffs,” he complained.

The SCCI chief said if the government wanted to put the national economy on the track, it should take proactive steps for resolving issues which were being faced by the business community.

He said the strike call given by the petroleum dealers association was a manifestation of weak flawed policies and asked the government to accept all genuine demands of the association.“The business and industrial activities would be affected after the suspension of supply of petroleum products and that will bring negative impacts on the economy as well,” he feared.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce chief also expressed concern over the government’s decision to collect radio fees in power bills.