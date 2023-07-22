Agriculture sector promotion govt’s agenda, says minister

LAHORE:A representative delegation of Kisan Itehad led by Khalid Mehmood Khokhar called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industries and Trade SM Tanveer at his office and discussed issues pertaining to the farmers, agriculture research and promotion of agriculture sector on modern lines.
The delegation appreciated that the steps taken for the development of agriculture sector under the vibrant leadership of SM Tanveer would bear fruit.
Provincial Minister SM Tanveer reiterated that chief minister was fully committed to develop agriculture sector on modern lines and the welfare of the farming community was also a priority of the Punjab government. Agriculture sector and agro-based industries promotion was an important agenda of government, he said and noted that Pakistan would flourish when its farmers would be prosperous.
The Punjab government has taken a number of practical steps to encourage modern farming techniques along with the welfare of the farmers, he further said. The minister emphasised that payment of hard work done by the farmers was ensured to them and farmers were facilitated by increasing support prices of cotton and wheat.
