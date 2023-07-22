Shahnaz Sheikh appointed hockey consultant

KARACHI: Former hockey Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh has been appointed as a consultant for the Pakistan hockey team.

The decision was announced by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) after the approval of its president, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

The appointment of Shahnaz as a consultant was suggested to the PHF president by the National Assembly's standing committee. He will serve in this role for the next two years.

Shahnaz will join the national team's training camp on July 22. The players are currently preparing for the Asia Champions Trophy, which will take place in Chennai, India, from August 3 to 12. The team selection was conducted by the national selection committee, led by Olympian Kaleemullah Khan.

Other members of the selection committee are Olympians Nasir Ali, Rahim Khan, Shakeel Abbasi, and international player Laeeq Lashari.

Squad:

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman.