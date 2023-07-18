Marriyum says leaving behind stabilised economy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the government has not only saved the country from default but also stabilised the economy and provided relief to the masses over the last fourteen months.

Highlighting the achievements of the government in various sectors at a news conference here in Islamabad on Monday, she regretted that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) destroyed the economy, plundered the country and left it at the verge of default. She said the focus of the previous government was only victimising political opponents.

She said, “We are leaving behind a stabilised economy and the dividends of which are also coming to the fore.” She said, “Various sectors including IT, energy are attracting investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council.” She said, “We have added thirty nine hundred megawatts of electricity during the last fourteen months. She said not a single megawatt was added by the PTI government during four years.”

She said, “We have reduced our dependence on imported furnace oil for electricity generation to zero.” The information minister said that the discounted oil has started arriving from Russia while we have also signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for inexpensive gas.

Alluding to the measures taken by the government for the relief and reconstruction in the flood affected areas, she said despite difficult economic situation direct cash assistance was given to the flood victims under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). She said, “We also gave Kissan package to turn the challenge of flood into opportunity for the farmers. She said resultantly the country registered record wheat crop this year.

The information minister said that the budget of BISP has been enhanced by seventy two percent to Rs465 billion. She said, “We also enhanced the financial assistance under the BISP by twenty five percent.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said various schemes including that of laptop has been revived under the Prime Minister Youth programme to empower the youth. She said that Ramazan Package was also given to provide essential commodities to the people at reduced prices through Utility Stores Corporation. She said it was also the first time that free flour was provided to extend relief to the common man. She said a package of twenty billion rupees was also given for the rural areas of the federal capital.

She said metro buses are plying on various routes of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. No sector of the federal capital is without mass transit system. She said an Olympic village is also being established in Islamabad to engage the youth in sports activities.

Responding to a question the information minister said the caretaker setup will be announced after consultations between the prime minister and the opposition leader in the National Assembly in accordance with the procedure laid down in the constitution.