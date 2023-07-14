Social welfare activities in four districts reviewed

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women’s Empowerment Salma Begum on Thursday presided over performance review meeting about social welfare activities in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur and Battagram at the district social welfare office, Abbottabad.

The meeting was attended by district social welfare officers of the said districts while child protection officers of Abbottabad and Battagram were also present.

The DSWOs gave a presentation to the chief minister’s special assistant regarding performance in the four districts. Welfare homes, drug rehabilitation centers, panahgahs, working women’s hostels, visually handicapped, MRPH centers, Darul Kifala, special education complex and Darul Aman were the main agenda for discussion in the meeting. The child protection officers of the two districts also briefly discussed the steps taken by child protection commissions in Abbottabad and Battagram district.

Similarly, the DSWOs also raised issues and challenges being faced by them.

On the occasion, Salma Begum issued directives to all DSWOs to perform their duties for the welfare of the poor, needy, deserving, widows, and orphans, adding that the social welfare department was established for welfare of the depressed and financially weak people.

She urged the officers concerned to expedite social welfare activities in their districts and negligence in this regard would not be acceptable.She further said it was the prime responsibility of everyone to assist and help the needy while social welfare department officers are more responsible in delivering their services to weak segment of society.Salma Begum assured to take measures for resolving the issues and challenges being faced by DSWOs.