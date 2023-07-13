Senate body wants FIA to probe fake certificates issued by nursing institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s sub-committee on health on Wednesday said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should look into the matter of bogus affiliations of nursing colleges with hospitals and fake certification issued to nurses by the institutions registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council.

Presided over by Senator Rubina Khalid, the Senate’s sub-committee decided to write a letter to the federal health ministry on their ‘persistent negligence and unpreparedness’ on the crucial matter of Pakistan Nursing Council involving lives of the people of Pakistan and recommended that the matter of Pakistan Nursing Council may also be marked to the prime minister.

The sub-committee also sought details of the new nursing council after it has been notified and the convener of the sub-committee, while admonishing the working of the Pakistan Nursing Council, termed this act as a criminal negligence.

“We will not let you play with the lives of the people,” Convener Senator Rubina Khalid grieved the menace spread by the Pakistan Nursing Council.

The meeting which was led by Senator Rubina Khalid and members Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani at the Parliament House on Wednesday took serious notice of the non-representation of the PNC and absence of the secretary, or the special secretary and other versant officers of the ministry on the matter.

Rubina Khalid, while expressing shock that no representatives are present to brief such a climacteric agenda point, said: “The ministry and the PNC are jointly trying to fool us.”

The sub-committee on inquiring about the absence of Rafat Jan, Chairman Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), was informed by the PNC representative that she had to attend a function at the office of the prime minister. As result, the committee’s convener sought the intimation letter and also the invitation, however, the committee found no specific name was mentioned on the invitation and it was an open invitation of a fund-raising event.

The sub-committee observed that the matter being discussed was far more pertinent than the event attended by PNC chairman and sought all the details of the event, which was deemed to be more important than the crucial matter of fake nursing. The Senate body also sought the specific invitation, through which the PNC chairman was invited on the occasion.

The sub-committee noted that instead of the chairman, PNC IT incharge was nominated to present the matter which speaks volumes of mala fide intent at the part of the council. It also decided to bring the matter to the main committee for strict action.

The members of the committee also thoroughly went through the working papers on the registration of hospitals with the PNC and after examining, the committee termed the entire working paper a “pack of fraud,” saying that there are several registrations which need clarification.