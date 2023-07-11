Robust response to IT courses at Governor House as one million apply

A staggering number of one million candidates have submitted their applications to attend the free Information Technology courses, which will be conducted at the Sindh Governor House.

This initiative aimed to empower the youth of the province by equipping them with valuable computer-related skills. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori revealed this information on Monday while inaugurating a new gate near the existing Gate No 4 of the Governor House, designated for the participants of the upcoming IT learning program.

Tessori announced that an aptitude test would be conducted in the near future to select the first phase of 100,000 students from among these one million candidates for the free IT courses. The candidates who had shown interest in attending these courses come from various regions across the province.

To streamline the process, the lists of roll numbers of registered candidates appearing in the aptitude test would be uploaded on social media platforms. This approach would ensure transparency and accessibility for all applicants.

The selected candidates would have the opportunity to participate in IT courses focusing on the fields of metaverse, web 3.0, and artificial intelligence. On the day of the aptitude test, proper parking facilities would be made available outside the Governor House to accommodate the candidates and their parents.

The governor also disclosed that several private and public sector universities had expressed their willingness to offer admissions to students who successfully pass the aptitude test, which would be held at the Governor House.

Highlighting the financial aspect of these welfare initiatives, Governor Tessori emphasised that not a single penny from the public exchequer was being utilised for these projects. He expressed his gratitude to the media for their unwavering support in promoting these initiatives, which aim to assist underprivileged families and enhance the IT skills of students from low and middle-income backgrounds.