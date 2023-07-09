KP hikes compensation for calamity-hit people

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the compensation amount for those killed and injured in the natural disasters.

A press statement said that the announcement demonstrated the government’s commitment to providing sufficient support and compensation to those affected and their families.

A notification issued by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department said that in the event of deaths caused by natural calamities, the legal

heirs will receive an amount of Rs1,000,000, while anyone suffering major injuries will receive up to Rs300,000. Similarly, minor injured will get Rs50,000 per person, based on the recommendation of the doctors’ report.

The statement said the provincial government recognises the importance of promptly and equitably assisting individuals affected by such incidents. By revising the compensation, the government aims to ensure that victims and their families receive appropriate relief, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

The Relief Department also urges the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to familiarise themselves with the revised compensation.