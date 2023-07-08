46 judges take oath

LAHORE: Twenty Additional Session Judges and 26 Civil Judges recruited in District Judiciary of Punjab took oath of their office on Friday.

Registrar Lahore High Court (LHC) Irfan Ahmad Saeed administered oath to the newly recruited judicial officers.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr Justice M Ameer Bhatti attended the swearing in ceremony while DG District Judiciary Ameer M Khan, Session Judge Human Resource Ch Abdul Rasheed Abid, Director General Punjab Judicial Academy Ashtar Abbas and the relatives of the judicial officers also attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court said that all the judicial officers who have become part of the judiciary today deserve congratulations.

This oath establishes a special connection between the judge and the Almighty Allah. He said that every person holding the position of a judge has to sacrifice his relationships, desires and time. He said that we are lucky that Almighty Allah has chosen us for this sacred position.