Cop shot dead in Tirah

BARA: Unidentified armed men shot dead a policeman in the Maidan area in Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

It was learnt that a cop identified as Ajmal Khan was on duty when unknown gunmen kidnapped him to an unknown place.

He was later shot while his body was thrown in the Ghulbey area in Tirah valley.

Later, the police personnel reached the place and took the body to Peshawar for post-mortem.

The police and security forces also cordoned off the area and launched a search but no arrest was made till the filing of this report.

The funeral prayer of the martyred cop was offered at Shahkas Police Lines and attended by police officials, district administration, other security officers and political leaders.