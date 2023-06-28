Six killed in Kolai-Palas road mishap

MANSEHRA: Six persons, including a woman and her son, were killed and three others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a gorge in Kolai-Palas district in the early hours of Tuesday.
“We have shifted the injured to the nearby hospital after retrieving them from the ravine where doctors pronounced six of them dead,” Jehanzeb Khan, the SHO Palas Police Station, told reporters.
The jeep, carrying nine people, was on its way to the Pattan area of Lower Kohistan from Kolai-Palas district when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle plunged into the ravine.
The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Pattan where doctors pronounced the wife and son of Qari Naeemullah, Noor Zareen (Driver), Fazl Mohammad, Jamashad Khan and Maulana Idrees dead.
The doctors also referred Qari Naeemullah and his two sons to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where their condition was stated to be out of danger.
