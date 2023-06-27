Two siblings die in Mansehra house collapse

MANSEHRA/MARDAN: Two siblings were killed when the wall of their stone-made house collapsed amid heavy rain in the Mundagucha Kalas Kori area early Monday morning.

The family of Abdul Razzaq was asleep when a wall of their room collapsed and as a result, Mohammad Zafran, 12, and his younger sister Lishba Bibi, 8, were buried alive under the rubble.

The family members and locals retrieved both of the seriously injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

Meanwhile, the upper parts of the Hazara division received a heavy downpour. The rain, coupled with a windstorm, started at about 10pm in Mansehra, Torghar and Kohistan districts and continued intermittently the entire night and early morning, turning the weather pleasant.

Also, a nine-year-old boy Abdul Razzaq drowned in a stream in Dilbori area of the district.

The son of Maulana Abdul Bahis, who is stated to be the head of a local madrassa, was taking a bath in a local stream to beat the heat but suddenly he slipped into the deep waters and drowned.

Locals recovered the body from the stream and handed it over to his family.

Mardan: A woman and her six-year-old son were injured when the roof of a house collapsed Sunday night after heavy rain in Garhi Kapura tehsil, Rescue 1122 sources said.

The roof of the house of Mutalib Khan collapsed and as a result his wife and son got injured.

The injured were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex where their condition was stated to be stable.