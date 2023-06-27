Anti-army narrative makers masterminded May 9 riots: ISPR

DG ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing the media at GHQ in Rawalpindi in this still taken from a video on June 26, Saturday. — YouTube/GeoNews

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesperson Maj Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday the May-9 tragic incidents mastermind were those who created a narrative against the armed forces and instigated women and children to attack the military installations with petrol bombs and desecrate martyrs’ memorials.

Replying to the media persons’ questions after addressing a press conference here, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said it was premature to say who were the masterminds of the May 9 violence. “But, obviously, those were the masterminds who created a narrative against Pakistan Army, and instigated women and children to attack the military installations with petrol bombs and desecrate memorials,” he added.

Asked whether the military leadership would be ready to talk to the PTI leadership when the PTI chairman was insisting for the same, he said it was their (military leadership’s) decision, made at the special corps commanders meeting, that all political stakeholders should sit together to create national consensus for economic and political stability in the country. “We have already stated that all political parties are respectable for the army and we will support all efforts for creating national consensus,” he added.

Addressing the media, he said the Pakistan Army, through a process of self-accountability, dismissed from service three senior officers including a lieutenant general for failing to ensure security and sanctity of the military installations during May-9 violence.

Major General Chaudhry said two courts of inquiries, headed by senior officers of rank of major generals, were established following May 9 acts of violence in different garrisons across the country.

“After a detailed process of inquiry, some strict actions had been taken against senior officers,” he said adding that Pakistan Army had completed the process of self-accountability without any discrimination, while keeping up its traditions.

“Three officers including a Lt. general have been dismissed from service, while strict disciplinary action has been taken against 15 other officers including three major generals and seven brigadiers,” he said.

He said that the process of self-accountability in Pakistan Army was completed without any discrimination, not keeping in view social status, as accountability starts from senior positions.

He said two courts of inquiries were established to ascertain facts whether there was any unintentional negligence and inability behind breach of security of Jinnah House (corps commander’s residence in Lahore), General Headquarters and other military installations and maintaining their sanctity. “The court of inquiries, as per process of Army’s self-accountability, furnished recommendations for actions against officers for their unintentional negligence and failure to prevent breach of security and sanctity of military installations,” he added.

He pointed out that Pakistan Army had time-tested self-accountability, saying that two courts of inquiries after transparent process and going through all evidence, finalised their recommendations.

He said that May-9 attacks were carried out to invite retaliation from the Pakistan Army, but a mature response and restraint was demonstrated.

Major General Chaudhry said disciplinary action, through a detailed process of self-accountability, was taken against senior officer for failure to stop breach of military installations and maintain their sanctity once a red line was crossed.

He said a granddaughter of a retired four-star general, a son-in-law of a retired four-star general, wife of a retired three-star general and wife of a retired two-star general and his son-in-law were undergoing the self-accountability process of the Pakistan Army.

He said 17 standing military courts, already established under the Army Act, were functional and so far trial of 102 miscreants was under way. “The civil courts, after seeing all evidence, referred cases to the military courts,” he added.

He also pointed out that the Army Act had been part of Constitution of Pakistan for the last many decades, while the International Court of Justice had also validated its process.

The spokesman for Pakistan Army maintained that facilitators and planners of May 9 violence would have to be exposed, punished and taken to task if the nation was to move forward.

Major General Chaudhry said the day of May 9 would remain waiting for justice till the facilitators and planners are taken to task. “If it does not happen, another political party will repeat May-9 episode to fulfil its nefarious designs and there will remain a question mark over safety of lives and properties of people.” The only way out is to punish these facilitators and planners and recognise them.

Major General Ahmad Sharif said the May 9 violence was, no doubt, a major conspiracy against the country, the planning of which was being done for the last several months. “The May 9 violence and attacks on military installations and memorials of Shuhada is highly condemnable and shameful,” the spokesman said.

He said an atmosphere of hatred and unrest was created by promoting a narrative against the Pakistan Army on the social media from inside and outside the country in the last several months. “In the process and through this fake and smear narrative, the mindset of people was made against the Army and evidence in this regard are still coming forth,” he added.

He said there was big anger among relatives, fathers and children of Shuhada due to May 9 incidents and they were questioning whether those responsible for heinous acts would be punished.

He said the parents and children of Shuhada were asking the army chief as to what was the use of giving sacrifices for the country if they were to see desecration of memorials of martyrs and attacks on military installations.

He pointed out that there had been attempts from the enemy to create gulf between people and armed forces, but the anti-state forces never succeeded in their attempts. “This propaganda includes raising issues and narratives of human rights violations, defence budget and DHA,” he said.

The army spokesman said that armed forces of the country could not be separated from their people as forces represent all schools of thought, religions and segments of society and not an elite class. “Despite all these facts, a smear propaganda campaign against armed forces was being run for the last one year for the sake of lust for power and fulfil nefarious political designs,” he said adding that the peak of such designs was seen on May 9 when the youth were misled and instigated to commit revolt in the name of revolution.

He said that there had been complete clarity and harmony in decision making of Pakistan Army, which was obvious from press releases issued after special corps commanders conference on May 15, May 25 Shuhada Day and 81st formation commanders conference. “This shows that the military leadership was fully aware of nefarious designs and agenda of miscreants and facilitators of May 9 violence,” he said.

The ISPR DG said the military leader was unanimous of the view that May 9 would never be forgotten as a black day in the country’s history and all the characters, miscreants and their facilitators would never be forgiven, no matter to which party they belong.

He added that all planners and facilitators of May 9 vandalism would be punished according to Constitution and law of the country regardless of their affiliation with any institution, political party or social group.

He also maintained all those creating hurdles in punishing planners of May 9 actions, would also be dealt with strictly, with the support of people of the country, the support which has been evident after May 9.

He said Pakistan Army, during the ongoing year, carried out over 13,600 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in which 1,172 terrorists were killed or apprehended.

He said that 95 officers and jawans also embraced Shahadat during these operations, saying the whole nation salutes sacrifices of all Shuhada.

He told a questioner nothing could be more shameful than alleging that the security and intelligence agencies were behind May 9 incidents. “I want to ask you whether it was military leadership which made mindset against itself and whether it was army which deputed its men at people at different places to instigate people and whether army people themselves burned memorials of their Shuhada,” he questioned, adding that soon after arrest of a political leader, the activists were directed to reach certain places within hours to carry out attacks.

He told a questioner that the May 9 incidents did not occur in isolation, rather there was months long planning for it. “Attacks were out on military installations to invite reaction from Army and at some places women were used as shields,” he said adding that had the Army not given mature response and showed restraints, the miscreants should have succeeded in their designs.