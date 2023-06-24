Body of murdered teenage girl found hanging from tree in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The body of a 13-year-old murdered girl was found hanging from a mango tree in Qaim Babbar, a village on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a few hours after the victim had gone missing on Thursday.

SSP Sajid Sadozai has sent a preliminary report about the horrific incident to Sindh’s inspector general of police.

Walju Kolhi, son of Mannu, filed a report at the Hosari police station, saying that his daughter Nisha Kolhi was killed after being raped by an unknown person, and her body was found hanging from a mango tree in Goth Qaim Babbar by some relatives.

According to SSP Sadozai’s report, some relatives prevented the family from informing the police about the incident, and that was why the incident came to the police knowledge late. Afterwards, a postmortem examination was conducted and samples were taken to investigate all aspects of the incident. According to the SSP, doctors have suspected rape in the initial examination.

The SSP has formed a five-member investigation committee under the leadership of ASP Alina Rajpar, including DSP Hosari Fidah Hussain Leghari, CIA in-charge Munir Abbasi, SHO Kashif Khan and Women Police Station SHO Bakhtawar Zardari as its members.

After the last rites of the girl were performed in Tando Muhammad Khan, an FIR was registered at the Hosari police station, in which three men have been named on the basis of suspicion, besides two unknown persons. All the five accused are in police custody and being interrogated.

Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro reached the house of Nisha Kolhi and condoled with the family over the tragic incident. He assured the victim’s father of full support and said the criminals would be brought to justice as soon as possible.