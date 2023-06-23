Toshakhana case: NAB again summons Imran today

An undated image of paramilitary force personnel guarding the NAB headquarters' rooftop. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, has again summoned former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan today (Friday) in the Toshakhana case.

In a call-up notice, Imran was asked to appear before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB Rawalpindi today (Friday) and bring relevant records, including the record of state gifts received and sold and physically produce the state gifts retained for their price evaluation by experts as per the list already conveyed in the call-up notice.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, did not appear before the NAB Rawalpindi as an accused in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA), UK settlement case, being a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust.