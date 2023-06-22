Alhamra holds World Music Day event

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council orchestrated a magnificent evening of music as a heartfelt tribute to musicians from across the globe on World Music Day at Alhamra Arts Centre here on Wednesday.
The Classical Singer Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullu graced the event as the chief guest. Alhamra Chairman Qasim Ali Shah and Executive Director Muhammad Saleem Sagar extended heartfelt appreciation to all the distinguished guests who adorned the occasion.
Ustad Gullu emphasised the unifying power of music, reminding everyone that it has the innate ability to make the world more beautiful and captivating.
The air was filled with enchantment as the teachers and talented students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts collaborated harmoniously to deliver a breathtaking musical performance. Their collective efforts resonated with the audience, eliciting thunderous applause and leaving an indelible impression.
Captivating melodies filled the air as the gifted performers showcased their brilliance on various instruments, including the guitar, sitar, flute, keyboard, tabla, and many more. Each note reverberated with passion, captivating the hearts of all in attendance. The grand finale and splendid singing performance added an exquisite touch of allure to the event. The Academy Supervisor, Ms Naveen Rooma, skillfully fulfilled the hosting duties, ensuring the event proceeded smoothly.
Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that Anesthesia Management...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has made special cleanliness arrangements in nine cattle markets set up by the...
LAHORE:A delegation of legal inspectors from various police training colleges/schools called on IG Punjab Dr Usman...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has chaired a meeting regarding the Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge...
LAHORE:Legislative reforms, administrative actions and coordinated forums are needed to promote the protection of...
LAHORE:In order to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens and maintain peace, a total of 3,170 search...