Alhamra holds World Music Day event

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council orchestrated a magnificent evening of music as a heartfelt tribute to musicians from across the globe on World Music Day at Alhamra Arts Centre here on Wednesday.

The Classical Singer Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullu graced the event as the chief guest. Alhamra Chairman Qasim Ali Shah and Executive Director Muhammad Saleem Sagar extended heartfelt appreciation to all the distinguished guests who adorned the occasion.

Ustad Gullu emphasised the unifying power of music, reminding everyone that it has the innate ability to make the world more beautiful and captivating.

The air was filled with enchantment as the teachers and talented students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts collaborated harmoniously to deliver a breathtaking musical performance. Their collective efforts resonated with the audience, eliciting thunderous applause and leaving an indelible impression.

Captivating melodies filled the air as the gifted performers showcased their brilliance on various instruments, including the guitar, sitar, flute, keyboard, tabla, and many more. Each note reverberated with passion, captivating the hearts of all in attendance. The grand finale and splendid singing performance added an exquisite touch of allure to the event. The Academy Supervisor, Ms Naveen Rooma, skillfully fulfilled the hosting duties, ensuring the event proceeded smoothly.