Four alleged terrorists held in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab, has arrested four alleged terrorists affiliated with banned outfits in operations conducted in various areas of Punjab.

According to a spokesperson, the CTD carried out 27 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively counter any potential terrorist incidents. During these operations, 27 individuals were interrogated, leading to the arrest of four suspected terrorists. The arrested individuals, identified as Abdul Ghafoor, Zubair, Zahid Ali, and Naimat Ullah, are members of the banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan.The spokesperson disclosed that the seized items from the possession of the arrested terrorists include 1,799 grams of explosives, one improvised explosive device (IED) bomb, six detonators, six feet of safety fuse wire, four prohibited books belonging to a banned organisation, four stickers, one mobile phone, and Rs4,830 in cash.

It was revealed that the terrorists had planned to carry out acts of sabotage across the province, targeting important installations and religious sites.Four cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura, and they have been transferred to an undisclosed location, the spokesperson added.

Additionally, during the week, 166 combing operations were conducted in collaboration with local police and security agencies.

These operations resulted in the checking of 8,218 individuals, the arrest of 22 suspects, the registration of 21 FIRs, and the recovery of 15 items.

“The CTD remains committed to ensuring the safety of Punjab, and every effort will be made to apprehend terrorists and anti-state elements, leaving no stone unturned, the spokesperson affirmed. “In case of any relevant information, the public is encouraged to contact the helpline of the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab at 0800 011111,” the spokesperson said.