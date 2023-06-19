Sack-packed body found

The body of a man stuffed into a sack was found in the limits of Millat Park police on Sunday. Circumstantial evidence implied that some persons killed the man by slitting his throat and threw his body. The identity of the victim was yet to be made. The body was shifted to the morgue.

27 die in road accidents in 24 hours

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,242 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 27 people died, whereas 1,404 were injured. Out of these, 755 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 649 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Two robbers held

Green Town Police, with the support of Safe Cities cameras, arrested two robbers. The arrested criminals were identified as Arham, also known as Rama, and Mana. Foreign currency and gold ornaments worth Rs27 lakh and two pistols were recovered from criminals' possession.

Man hit to death

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a train at Lahore Railway Station on Sunday. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing the railway tracks when he came under the wheels of a train and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the morgue.