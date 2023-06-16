Seminar on post budget challenges held

Islamabad:Center for Law and Security (CLAS) in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) organized a Seminar on Post Budget Challenges: Macroeconomic Indicators and Way Forward for Pakistan last day, says a press release.

Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum were the chief guest of the event. Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI, Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Haroon Sharif, former Chairman Board of Investments, and Shehbaz Rana, Economy Correspondent at The Express Tribune. The Seminar was moderated by Rehman Azhar Executive Director CLAS.

Chairman Advisory Board CLAS Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, in his opening remarks highlighted the work done by the Center and also thanked speakers and the audience for attending the Seminar.

Musadik Masood Malik explained the major points and government priorities in Budget 2023-2024. He also evaluated upon the role of investors and businessmen in Pakistan’s economy and its growth. He said government is prioritizing making budget for the common man and also working towards providing relief to rural as well as urban population.

Fahd Waheed discussed the need of enhancing tax culture in the country and pointed out various difficulties being faced by the business community in the last two years. Sardar Yasir Ilyas emphasized the role of youth in economic development. He also pointed out that the government must act swiftly to prevent brain drain in the Country. Mr. Haroon Sharif, while evaluating the economic policies of successive governments, emphasized the need for shrinking the size of government entities and related expenditures in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Rana, discussed the dynamics of amnesty schemes and economic policies that would ensure long-term sustainable economic development of Pakistan.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam, Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delivered his closing remarks and thanked speakers and the audience for attending the Seminar. He also emphasized the need for having more such events and dialogues where various stakeholders would be able to share their experiences with each other. A large number of law students and people from academia attended the event.