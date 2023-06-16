Pakistan special athletes visit Wall of Berlin

LAHORE: Pakistani contingent participating in the Special Olympics World Games was taken on a tour by the organising committee in Berlin to see various historical places.

Special children went to the Wall of Berlin, the German Parliament, the Future Museum, the main railway station, Berlin's largest central park, and a school for special children.

The special children were made aware of the historical background of the Wall of Berlin l, which was built in 1961 and demolished in 1990. Pakistani players and officials took pictures and selfies with the historic Wall of Berlin.