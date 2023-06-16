Pakistan special athletes visit Wall of Berlin

LAHORE: Pakistani contingent participating in the Special Olympics World Games was taken on a tour by the organising committee in Berlin to see various historical places.
Special children went to the Wall of Berlin, the German Parliament, the Future Museum, the main railway station, Berlin's largest central park, and a school for special children.
The special children were made aware of the historical background of the Wall of Berlin l, which was built in 1961 and demolished in 1990. Pakistani players and officials took pictures and selfies with the historic Wall of Berlin.
LONDON: England face Australia in the first Test of the five-match Ashes series starting at Edgbaston on Friday...
LAHORE: The ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong was abandoned without a...
LAHORE: The government on Thursday issued NOC to Pakistan football team for featuring in the SAFF Cup which will be...
MADRID: New Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham said he wanted to pay homage to club great Zinedine Zidane by wearing...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan promised more support to Sri Lanka on the sports front following a recent grant of Rs52 million...
DHAKA: Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain both hit unbeaten half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to 134-1 in their second...