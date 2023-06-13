Unemployment rising

It is sad to see so many talented and educated individuals without a job. This is indicative of the misalignment between the skills our education system imparts and the ones employers are looking for. Our education system needs to be realigned with market priorities.

This can be facilitated via a greater emphasis on work experience, industry-academia collaboration, internships and vocational training. It is also important for the government to focus more on the sectors that can generate the jobs our population requires, including manufacturing and technology.

Ashna Ali Khan

Lahore