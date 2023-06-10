CS wants full arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday directed officials concerned to finalise arrangements for Shandur Polo Festival and ensure steps for successfully holding the signature event of the province.The chief secretary gave the instructions at a meeting to review preparations for the festival.The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of home, tourism, information, communication & works departments and director general of KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA). The commissioner of Malakand, regional police officer, deputy commissioners of Upper and Lower Chitral participated in the meeting through video links.

The tourism secretary informed the meeting that the historical polo festival at Shandur, Chitral would commence from July 7 till July 9. He said the event being held at the world’s highest altitude polo ground at a height of 12,264 feet is a signature festival of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for which elaborate arrangements are being made. Referring to arrangements, he explained that a tent village and prefabricated washrooms would be set up, wherein boarding and lodging facilities would be provided to both foreign and domestic tourists. He said that apart from polo matches, local music and performing arts would be displayed, besides setting up stalls.

The chief secretary asked secretary finance to provide funds required for the festival and directed him to ensure that the resources are utilised in a transparent manner.He also directed that the National Highways Authority should review the road leading to Shandur Polo Ground to make it usable for traffic and ensure availability of heavy machinery at places where there is a risk of road closure due to flooding in streams.Similarly, travel advisories should also be issued for the convenience and safe travel of tourists so that they do not face any inconvenience. The chief secretary instructed that the deputy commissioners and district police officers should prepare a comprehensive plan including traffic plan for the upcoming event.The chief secretary stressed the need for making all-out efforts for the successful holding of the festival, saying that such events portray a positive image of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all over the world.