Unjust burden

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, during a press conference in Lahore, said “first make the people rich then collect tax from them”. Unfortunately, in our 75-year history, the tax burden has fallen disproportionately on the middle and salaried classes. The elite have enjoyed a virtually tax-exempt status, in contrast. Had the rich paid their due share, the country would not be in the economic turmoil it currently finds itself in.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad