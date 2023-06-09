KUST board approves 31 synopses

KOHAT: The Advances Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) has approved 31 synopses and referred back 10 such documents for resubmission.A press release said the decision was taken at the ASRB meeting, convened by KUST Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sardar Khan. The main agenda was three PhD and 38 MS/MPhil cases for approval.The participants, apart from approving three PhD and 28 MS synopses, sent back 10 synopses of MS/MPhil to the departments/institutes with the observations for correction and resubmission.
